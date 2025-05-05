Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump rejects concerns about prices and economic uncertainty

Trump also said he is reopening Alcatraz and placing 100% tariffs on all foreign movies.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ordering the reopening of Alcatraz, a shuttered prison on an island in the San Francisco Bay.
  • In a wide-ranging “Meet the Press” interview, Trump defended his tariffs and downplayed worries about the prices of certain goods or pressure on small businesses that rely on imports.
  • Trump said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected his proposal to send U.S. troops to Mexico to help thwart the illegal drug trade.

In a “Meet the Press” interview, Trump defended his tariffs and downplayed worries about the prices of certain goods or pressure on small businesses that rely on imports. Follow along for live updates.

Trump Administration
