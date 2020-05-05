Trump administration

White House to Wind Down Coronavirus Task Force

The task force, however, did meet on Tuesday

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., about the coronavirus response, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force is in the early stages of winding down, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The meetings in the Situation Room have been shorter and they no longer meet every day, according to the two people.

Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci are still expected to be at the White House on a daily basis, but other members of the task force may be less physically present. However, two separate sources familiar with the matter noted that the task force met on Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence says the task force could wind down its work by early June, according to the Associated Press.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

