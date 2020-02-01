Truck Slams into Home in Newtown, One Arrested

Twenty-year-old Andrew Anglace, of Newtown, was arrested after his truck slammed into a home in Newtown on Saturday.

Police said they received a call just after midnight from a citizen who reported that their house had "fallen down."

When police arrived, they discovered the home on Church Hill Road had been struck by a Ford F-350.

The truck was traveling west on Church Hill Road when it lost control and struck the home, police said.

According to officials, the truck drove through the the northwest corner of the home, destroying both exterior walls before striking and hitting a stone and concrete wall. The truck went on to pass through the concrete wall to hit homeowner's vehicle before finally coming to rest in the driveway.

Anglace was arrested on scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and driving too fast for conditions. He was released after posting a $1000 dollar bond.

The vehicle occupants and the residents of the home were uninjured, police added. The Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the resident.

Anglace is set to appear in Danbury Superior Court on February 19.