What to Know New Jersey State Trooper Robert Tarleton and New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer rescued a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded on I-287 north in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

The dramatic rescue was captured on body cam video.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Intense body cam video shows two state troopers pulling a man out of a burning truck moments before it explodes on a New Jersey highway.

The dramatic scene unfolded Monday at 3:35 p.m. New Jersey State Trooper Robert Tarleton was speaking with a driver during a traffic stop on I-287 north in Bridgewater Township when a tractor trailer nearby ran off the side of the road in the express lanes.

The truck struck a guardrail and bridge abutment before catching fire. Trooper Tarleton immediately jumped into action, requested fire and emergency responders and then drove toward the burning vehicle.

Body cam footage shows Tarleton getting out of his vehicle and running toward the truck which was fully engulfed in flames. At the same time, New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who had witnessed the crash while on his way home from work, was already trying to rescue the driver from the cab.

Both troopers then worked together to pull the man out. Video shows them dragging the driver to safety just as the truck explodes in the background.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Morristown Medical Center for an evaluation. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

State police told NBC New York’s Brian Thompson that Trooper Tarleton has been on the job for less than a year and apparently didn’t tell anyone about his heroic efforts. Other troopers eventually reported the incident.