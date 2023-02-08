Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell, Conn.

A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 south in Cromwell on Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash on Route 9 south.

While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according to state police.

Injuries were reported and both were transported to an area hospital.

State police said a driver who hit a patch of ice and spun out and hit a trooper and a firefighter.

Route 9 South was closed at the 91 North on ramp but it has reopened.

In Hamden, a state trooper was injured on Route 15.

All three first responders were taken to the hospital and are alert and conscious.

Crashes were reported all across Connecticut Wednesday morning due to rain, sleet and freezing rain that froze overnight.