Trinity Health Of New England in Home Stretch of 24-Hour Vax-A-Thon in Hartford

Trinity Health of New England's 24-hour Vax-A-Thon has made it past their half way point, aiming to distribute 4,000 doses during their continuous COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The Vax-A-Thon event, which began at 5 p.m. Friday, was held at the Artists Collective building on Hartford's Albany Avenue.
The 24-hour event is for residents 16 and older, though those under 18 must have consent from a guardian or parent. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at today’s event in addition to some Pfizer vaccines.
Before the doors even opened, people were lined up and the lines remained steady throughout the night, stretching around the building outside.
“We should’ve done this a long time ago,” said Trinity Health of New England President and CEO Dr. Reggy Eadie.
“It actually has a pretty cool ring to it. Like, it sounds like a party, a vaccine party,” said Alisha Saxon of Waterbury.
It’s a party with plenty of shots: 4,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. Johnson & Johnson and some Pfizer vaccinations are being administered nonstop through 5 p.m. Saturday.
Organizers expect to cycle through 200 people per hour until closing Saturday.