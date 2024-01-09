Trend Micro lays off 2% of its global workforce

Krisanapong Detraphiphat | Moment | Getty Images
  • Trend Micro has laid off 2% of its overall workforce.
  • The Japanese cyber security giant, which employed 7,582 employees as of June 2023, announced the layoffs on Tuesday, pitching it as part of a business transformation plan
  • Trend Micro joins a growing list of technology firms that have recently slashed jobs amid a challenging economy.


Trend Micro has laid off 2% of its overall workforce.

The Japanese cybersecurity giant, which employed 7,582 employees as of June 2023, announced the layoffs on Tuesday, pitching it as part of a business transformation plan.

"Trend Micro informed 2% of its worldwide team that their roles were eliminated," a spokesperson said in a statement. "This decision is in alignment with Trend Micro's business transformation and focus on customer expansion through our platform."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In response to an analyst question in November about the company's declining headcount and if it has stopped shrinking its workforce, Trend Micro said "we don't have a plan to actively increase the head count."

Trend Micro joins a growing list of technology firms that have recently slashed jobs amid a challenging economy.

On Monday, Unity Software, a maker of developer tools for video game coders, said it would lay off 25% of its total workforce, which equates to 1,800 employees.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 43 mins ago

With COVID, flu and RSV surging, when and where should you wear a mask?

travel 47 mins ago

Marijuana-filled diaper and Naruto throwing knives among items passengers tried to sneak onto planes in 2023

Last week, Xerox said it would eliminate 15% of its overall workforce, which represents roughly 3,075 employees.

Watch: Unity Software cutting 25% of workforce

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us