Tree Falls on SUV, Killing Passenger on Burlington County Road

The couple was traveling on Ark Road in Hainesport when a large branch fell on their red Hyundai SUV

A woman was killed and a man was injured when a tree fell onto an SUV in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The couple was traveling on Ark Road in Hainesport when a large branch fell on their red Hyundai SUV, police said.

Seventy-one-year-old Christine Roemer died at the scene, according to New Jersey State Police. Albert E. Roemer Jr., 71, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Both victims are of Indian Mills, New Jersey, officials said.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed the SUV heavily damaged with airbags deployed.

Ark Road was closed while police investigated Tuesday morning.

