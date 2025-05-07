Economy

Treasury seeks cheaper nickel production ahead of possible penny elimination

The last U.S. Mint coin to be discontinued was the half cent coin in 1857, partly due to the rising cost of copper

By Andrew V. Pestano

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Department of the Treasury is exploring ways to reduce the cost of producing nickels, which cost a pretty penny, ahead of the possible elimination of the iconic Lincoln-faced 1-cent coin.

In 2024, each penny cost 4 cents to mint and distribute, according to the Treasury Department. The production cost of a nickel was nearly 14 cents.

As concern grows with the nickel's more significant per-unit loss if it's meant to replace the penny, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the agency is investigating how to lower nickel production costs.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
President Trump announced Sunday night on his Truth Social site that the government would stop minting the one-cent coin to cut costs.

"We believe that it is possible that by changing the composition of the nickel to bring down the cost to five cents or less," Bessent said during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NBC News reports the U.S. Mint has been producing fewer pennies and nickels in recent years to minimize losses. About 3.2 billion pennies were manufactured in the 2024 fiscal year, compared with 5.3 billion three years earlier. 

Though President Donald Trump in February said he intends to eliminate the penny, it's unclear whether he has the authority without congressional approval. Congressmembers last week revived a bipartisan bill that seeks to eliminate the penny.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 12 hours ago

Live updates: Trump swears in ambassador to China amid tariff tensions

Trending news 20 mins ago

Temple University student defends antisemitic incident at Barstool bar

The last U.S. Mint coin to be discontinued was the half cent coin in 1857, partly due to the rising cost of copper.

This article tagged under:

Economy
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us