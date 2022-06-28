Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized in LA

Travis Barker was seen on a stretcher and reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles, as his daughter asked for prayers on her Instagram account.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and his new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side.

Barker's daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted to her Instagram Stories around 5:30 p.m., saying, "Please send your prayers." Alabama is his daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Travis Barker also sent out an ominous tweet, saying, "God save me," around 10:45 a.m.

Barker has had health issues in the past, including hospitalization for blood clots.

In 2008, he survived a plane wreck that killed two. Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65% of his body. He was hospitalized for three months and had 26 surgeries.

He took his first flight since 2008 with Kourtney Kardashian in 2021, writing a social media post that said, "With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash."