Travel + Leisure says this CT park is among the best in the country

When you think of what Connecticut is known for, beaches probably aren't at the top of your list.

Whether you're looking for a new adventure or planning an epic road trip to the country's best state parks, here's your guide to seeing some beautiful and unique sights in the area.

In a recent article, the magazine breaks down which state park is the best in every state.

And what is Connecticut's best state park, you might ask? The article gives Silver Sands State Park in Milford the top spot.

They say it's mainly because of the acres of dunes, beach and woodlands.

"Strolling along the boardwalk is a breezy way to explore the marshland and shoreline. And when it isn't closed off to protect nesting birds (May to November), you can walk across a sandbar to get to Charles Island, home to an impressive bird rookery," the magazine said.

Also mentioned in the article includes top parks for nearby states, including the following:

Baxter State Park in Maine

Colt State Park in Rhode Island

Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire

Island Beach State Park in New Jersey

Mount Greylock State Reservation in Massachusetts

Niagra Falls State Park in New York

Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania

Smugglers' Notch State Park in Vermont

