Boulder

‘Traumatizing': Man Describes Grandkids' Escape From Boulder Grocery Store Shooting

The girls, 13 and 14, and their dad are safe

King Soopers grocery store
David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two teenage girls were with their dad, who was getting a COVID-19 vaccine, at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, Monday afternoon when the shooting erupted, their grandfather, Steven, told NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver.

U.S. & World

Colorado 7 hours ago

10 People Killed in Colorado Supermarket Shooting: Police

Joe Biden 10 hours ago

White House Considers Splitting $3 Trillion Recovery Plan Into Two Bills

"There was shooting, and he saw it and got the girls down. They ran and hid upstairs in a coat closet for an hour, in the coats," he said. "They were communicating with my daughter through his phone, texting, and then the cops came in through the roof and were protecting them."

The girls, 13 and 14, escaped through the back of the business, Steven said. He said he talked to the youngest and she was acting strong.

"It's traumatizing, too, for them," he said. "I'm really concerned for their mental and emotional health. But they're great kids, and they're super solid. and they have good parents. But this is going to be a hurdle to get over."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

BoulderColoradoshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us