Tractor-trailer is hanging off of overpass on I-91 in North Haven, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

North Haven Fire Department

A tractor-trailer is hanging off of an overpass in North Haven after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are responding to multiple crashes in the area.

One of the crashes is a tractor-trailer that is hanging off the edge of an overpass on Interstate 91 South.

State police said the tractor-trailer hit the bridge just before exit 12.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

At this time, the highway is closed at the Pool Road overpass. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

The Dept. of Transportation (DOT) and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have been requested to the scene. There is a fuel leak from the crash.

No injuries are reported.

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us