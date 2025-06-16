Museums

Tourist falls on and destroys crystal Van Gogh chair in viral museum mishap

An attempt at the perfect photo left a Van Gogh Swarovski-covered chair in ruins — now the museum is turning damage into a teachable moment.

By Andrea-Rose Oates

NBC Universal, Inc.

It took just seconds — and one ill-conceived photo-op — for a sparkling work of art to come crashing down.

At the Palazzo Maffei museum in Verona, Italy, surveillance footage caught a visitor damaging a delicate Swarovski crystal sculpture titled "Van Gogh Chair" by artist Nicola Bolla.

The incident occurred after a couple waited for museum staff to exit the gallery room, then leaned over the protective barrier to take turns striking a pose. The man appears to slip and fall onto the chair, crushing it underneath him. The result: a one-of-a-kind broken chair — and a heap of public outrage.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The museum released the surveillance footage on their social media platforms, confirming that the artwork has undergone a painstaking restoration. The post was not just a security update — it was a statement.

"It would be ridiculous — if it hadn't really happened. A museum's worst nightmare," wrote Vannessa Carlon, director of Palazzo Maffei, in the caption. The viral reel ends with the sculpture, painstakingly restored, glistening once again under gallery lights.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nevertheless, Carlon made it clear that this was not to shame anyone — but instead about awareness.
The museum hopes the incident will spark a broader conversation about respecting art and the space that houses it.

"Art should indeed be admired and enjoyed- but always respected," Carlon emphasized, thanking the "many visitors who enter Palazzo Maffei every day with passion and respect."

U.S. & World

West Virginia 6 mins ago

Flash flooding kills 5 in West Virginia, rescue teams searching for missing people

Immigration 30 mins ago

In 2025, the U.S. to some looks less like a dream and more like a place to avoid

As for the photo-happy tourist couple? While their identities were protected by blurred faces, their actions are making them infamous.

This article tagged under:

Museums
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us