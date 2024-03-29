New Jersey

$1 million worth of jewelry stolen from South Jersey store during elaborate heist, police say

Police said the burglary happened between Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m.

By Cherise Lynch

Police in Toms River, New Jersey, are investigating after $1 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a store during an elaborate heist.

Police said on Thursday at 10:10 a.m. officers were called to Venzio Jewelers in the Ocean County Mall regarding a burglary and theft.

Upon arrival, police said officers learned that between Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m., a thief or thieves made their way into the rear office area of the store by cutting a hole in the wall of an adjacent empty store.

According to police, the phone and alarm cables were cut and a torch was used to enter a large safe.

Police said approximately $1 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen.  

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Michael MacDonald at 732-349-0150 x1366 or Detective Jennifer Grob at 732-349-0150 x1319.

