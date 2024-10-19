Weather

‘Tiny' Oscar intensifies into Category 1 hurricane, moves toward Cuba

Oscar is forecast to continue westward before it gets pulled into a frontal boundary and turns to the north and east.

By Chelsea Ambriz and NBC6

"Tiny" Oscar intensified into a hurricane Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Oscar formed near the Turks and Caicos, and is currently located about 165 miles east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas and about 470 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. advisory. It is moving west at 12 mph.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Warnings and watches in effect

Hurricane warning

  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Southeastern Bahamas
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Hurricane watch

  • Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas

Tropical storm watch

  • Cuban province of Camaguey

Oscar is forecast to continue westward before it gets pulled into a frontal boundary and turns to the north and east.

U.S. & World

Russia 47 mins ago

Paul Whelan was devasted at being left behind in a Russian labor camp as other Americans were released

Israel 2 hours ago

U.S. investigating apparent leak of ‘top secret' U.S. documents regarding Israel

This will move it away from the United States.

There is only a 24-hour window for Oscar to strengthen any more before it moves into shear, but there could be heavy rain for the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Cuba.

Rainfall totals could be up to 6 inches.

This article tagged under:

WeatherHurricane seasontracking the tropics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us