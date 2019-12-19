Threat Deemed Not Credible, But Fairfield Police Increase Presence at Schools

A Fairfield police investigation into a call about a school shooting threat has led police to a teen in Texas and they said the threat is not credible. However, there will be an increased police presence at schools in town today.

The call that launched the investigation came to the police department records office at 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday and a boy said he knew someone who wanted to “shoot up” a school, asked how to report the information, then hung up the phone, police said.

No specific school or town was mentioned.

Police started investigating immediately and determined that the phone number was associated with an IP address originating in Texas. In a short period of time, the account was purchased, two calls were made, and the account was immediately deactivated, police said.

Police learned that both the phone number and IP address were out of to Texas, which they said are “tell-tale signs of a ‘spoof’” and they determined that the threat was not credible.

Fairfield detectives were then in touch with the Houston County Sheriff Department in Texas, who found and interviewed a 16-year-old boy and his mother.

The mother told investigators that her son was diagnosed with several mental health issues, police said, and the teen admitted he made the phone call but didn’t actually know of anyone who was going to shoot up a school.

He went on to tell them that he made the call because he saw someone else make a similar call, police said.

Police said they and the Sheriff Department were satisfied that the teen doesn’t pose any threat to any individual or school.

While the threat was determined not to be credible, police said they understand there might still be a sense of unease among parents and students, the department’s top priority is the safety of the community and there will be an increased police presence at local schools this morning.