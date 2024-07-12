Oregon

Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis

The Oregon Health Authority said a physician who delivered intravenous anesthesia had employed “unacceptable infection control practices, which put patients at risk of infections"

By The Associated Press

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

More than 2,400 patients at hospitals around Portland, Oregon, may have been exposed to infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV, because of an anesthesiologist who may not have followed infection control practices, officials said.

Providence said in a statement Thursday that it is notifying about 2,200 people seen at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City and two patients seen at Providence Portland Medical Center that the physician’s actions might have put them at low risk of exposure to possible infections.

Officials are encouraging them to get a free blood test to screen for the infections. If a patient tests positive, Providence will "reach out to discuss their test results and next steps,” Providence said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The physician was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group and worked at the two Providence facilities between 2017 and 2023.

The physician also worked at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham for six months starting in December 2023. Legacy Health said it was sending letters to 221 patients who may have been affected, KGW-TV reported.

In a statement, the Oregon Anesthesiology Group said the physician has been terminated. The physician's name hasn't been released.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“When we learned that the physician had violated infection control practices, we suspended him, informed our partners Legacy Health and Providence, and then began an investigation that resulted in the physician’s termination,” the group said in its statement. “Even though the risk of infection was low, new protocols and procedures have been put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

U.S. & World

Cybersecurity 10 mins ago

How to protect yourself after a data breach

2024 Paris Olympics 26 mins ago

Torchbearers who have lit Olympic cauldron: Notable names, full list of people, what it means

The Oregon Health Authority said that investigations into the breach centered around a physician who delivered intravenous anesthesia and employed “unacceptable infection control practices, which put patients at risk of infections.”

OHA is working with Legacy and Providence on “their investigations of breaches of infection control practices.” So far “neither OHA nor the hospitals are aware of any reports of illness associated with this infection control breach” the health authority said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oregon
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us