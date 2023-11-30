meriden

This video of UPS driver and little boy in Meriden will warm your heart

A UPS driver is delivering the spirit of the season in Meriden and the video will warm your heart.

The man not only helped a family get their dog back inside, but he also made a little boy’s day when he told them that he knows Santa and will put in a good word for him.

Lillian shared the video with us to give Frank, the UPS driver, some recognition for his kindness and what he did for her family.

First, Frank helped the family get their dog back inside, Lillian said.

Then, Frank had a heartwarming interaction with Lillian’s 3-year-old son, Owen.

In the video, you can hear Owen call out, “Thank you.” Then the little boy tells Frank, “I love you!”

“Awww, I love you too! Thank you! We need lots of love in the world, that’s the real way,” Frank responds.

As Owen goes to see him, Frank says, “Give me some knuckles?”

And then Owen hugs him.

But it does not end there.

“Aww, you’re the best. Thank you! You know what? I will send a message to Santa 'cause I’m Santa’s helper when he’s really busy,” Frank tells Owen and the little boy screams in delight.

