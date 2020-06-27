3rd Illinois Shooting Victim Dies, 2 Others Identified

A third person died Saturday afternoon who was critically wounded in a shooting at a warehouse in central Illinois where the suspect had fatally shot two coworkers before apparently killing himself, authorities said.

Police believe Michael L. Collins opened fire on three of his coworkers Friday, killing two at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield, Illinois, shortly after 11 a.m.

The victims who died Friday are Christopher Aumiller, 25, and Bill Gibbons, 61, both of Springfield, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Their autopsies conducted Saturday morning concluded both died of multiple gunshot wounds, Allmon told The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.

The third victim is a 54-year-old woman, who died Saturday just after 4:30 p.m. at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Her identity hasn't been revealed because her family hasn't been notified of her death, Allmon said. The woman's autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Allmon said.

Collins and his coworkers had all arrived for work at about 7 a.m. Friday in the welding area of the facility, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said. They all worked in the same area, he said.

Collins, who initially fled the scene, was later found dead in a vehicle in Morgan County. Two handguns were also found in his car. No other suspects were being sought.

Information about a possible motive hasn't been released as the investigation continues.

The FBI, Illinois State Police, Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff's Office were among the several agencies who responded to the scene.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.