Third beluga whale transported from Canada to Mystic Aquarium has died

A third beluga whale that came to Mystic Aquarium from Canada two years ago is now dead.

Mystic Aquarium said the condition of the beluga whale, named Kharabali, deteriorated after being transported to Connecticut from MarineLand in 2021.

"This loss weighs heavy on us, especially our animal care staff. It is defeating and disheartening as the team works fiercely and with immense compassion to ensure these whales receive world-class care in sickness and health," a statement from Mystic Aquarium reads.

According to the aquarium, Kharabali started swimming abnormally and was treated by veterinarians and the husbandry team. Her bloodwork and diagnostics "fluctuated," and her strange behaviors continued, causing cause for concern.

Mystic Aquarium moved the beluga to the holding pool and eventually to the intensive care facility at the Aquatic Animal Study Center, where she stayed before 11 days before passing.

"Our devoted veterinary and animal care teams spared no effort, dedicating the entirety of their expertise to Kharabali. They provided round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, 24-hour monitoring and consulted with experts worldwide," a statement from the aquarium reads.

"Despite intensive care for multiple health issues and all life-saving measures, she passed away in the company of the dedicated Mystic Aquarium team that had been by her side throughout," the statement continues.

Two other beluga whales transported to Mystic from the Canadian facility have since died. They were transported to Mystic Aquarium under a research permit.

The first beluga whale died because of a preexisting medical issue in August of 2021. The second whale died of health issues in February of 2022.

In a statement, Mystic Aquarium said they've experienced "both moments of joy and sorrow" since the arrival of these whales.

A fourth beluga whale named Jetta was in critical care, but has since returned to the main habitat and is thriving, according to the aquarium.

"After two brutal losses, her success offered great hope to the team that the worst had passed," the aquarium said.

Anyone who would like to share condolences or ask any questions about Kharabali's passing can email the aquarium.