There's a $2 million Powerball winner in Connecticut

A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $2 million on Wednesday night!

The winning Powerball numbers were 3-4-51-53-60 and the Powerball was 6. Powerplay was X3.

The $2 million-winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball and it had the Powerplay.

The ticket was sold at Norwalk Convenience Mart in Norwalk, according to the CT Lottery website.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to an estimated $280 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

The $2 million win was the biggest in Wednesday night’s drawing.

