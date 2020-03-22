While the White House has stood by President Donald Trump’s frequent use of the phrase “Chinese virus” in reference to COVID-19 — citing the previous names of illnesses like “West Nile Virus” as justification — experts say the argument just doesn’t hold up.

Critics noted that we must “learn from the past” in handling viruses, slamming the White House’s tweet on Wednesday that claimed “Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places.”

“Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it ‘Chinese Coronavirus,’” the tweet read. “Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis.”

Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places.



Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it “Chinese Coronavirus.”



Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2020

John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, told NBC News that while people have used those terms in the past, society has progressed. Practices that were implemented in the past have changed with more education and awareness, he said.

