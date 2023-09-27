The new Day of the Dead Barbie is now on sale: see what she looks like

With a vibrant pink dress, floral decorations and a traditional skull, Mattel unveiled its new Barbie that pays homage to Day of the Dead, the traditional Mexican celebration that commemorates our ancestors.

The Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration that begins on November 2 and ends on November 3. In the Mexican belief, on this day, the souls of deceased family members return to the world of the living to reunite with their families and celebrate life.

This is the fifth year that Mattel has launched special editions of its dolls for Day of the Dead.

"Since this is our fifth year, I wanted to pay homage to the doll that launched this series, and update it with new colors and fun details," says designer Javier Meabe.

The new doll, which Mattel shared in an Instagram post, also features an "ofrenda diorama with traditional cempasúchil accents" in honor of loved ones who passed away.

Ofrendas are a traditional part of the Day of the Dead and consist of leaving gifts for your loved ones. Offerings can be anything from your loved one's favorite food, photos, or flowers.

The new Barbie also wears a crown of symbolic monarch butterflies.

According to Purépecha belief, a group of indigenous people from Michoacán, Mexico, monarch butterflies represent the souls of the ancestors returning to the world for their annual visit.

The company also introduced a new Ken doll as part of its special launch for Day of the Dead 2023.

Like Barbie, Ken wears vibrant colors with a dark blue jacket, a metallic striped shirt, a hat with silver accents, and the traditional sugar skull painted on his face.

"Ken is always a fun challenge, getting him to feel different," Meabe says. "And I love all the detail we got with Ken's accessories.

Barbie and Ken dolls are on sale now and cost $75.00 each.