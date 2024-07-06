France

The Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris gets windmill back after stunning collapse

Cabaret management says its performers represent 18 nationalities and it receives 600,000 spectators a yea

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Paris' famed Moulin Rouge cabaret got its red windmill back Friday during a special ceremony that featured can-can dancing on the plaza outside.

The mill's huge sails inexplicably collapsed after a show in April at the iconic venue, an emblem of the surrounding Montmartre neighborhood.

Part of the cabaret's illuminated sign also crashed to the ground as a result of what its director called a technical problem. No one was hurt, and the mayor of Paris' 18th district said the structure was not in danger.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Moulin Rouge scrambled to repair the damage before July 15, when the Olympic torch relay is expected to draw big crowds as it passes through the area.

The windmill was first illuminated on Oct. 6, 1889, at the opening of the Moulin Rouge.

The cabaret, marking its 135th anniversary this year, is a major tourist attraction and was celebrated in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film musical starring Nicole Kidman.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Cabaret management says its performers represent 18 nationalities and it receives 600,000 spectators a year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

France
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us