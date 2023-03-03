The House Where JonBenet Ramsey Was Found Dead Is Listed for Sale at Nearly $7M

The Boulder, Colorado, house where the body of JonBenet Ramsey was discovered the day after Christmas in 1996 has been listed for sale for nearly $7 million.

The murder of JonBenet, a 6-year-old beauty queen, captivated the public, making international headlines and prompting feverish cable news coverage. While her family lived under a cloud of suspicion for years, the case has never been solved. In 2008, prosecutors formally apologized to her parents and brother, clearing them of any involvement in her death.

JonBenet's body was discovered by her father, John Ramsey, in a rarely used room in the basement of the family's sprawling property hours after her mother, Patsy Ramsey, called 911 to report a ransom note at the bottom of a staircase on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996.

Property records show the Ramseys purchased the five-bedroom house in 1991 for $500,000. In 1998, they sold the house for $650,000 to a group of investors, according to The Denver Post.

