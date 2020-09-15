'The Fight Starts Again': Jon Stewart Returns to Capitol Hill

Jon Stewart returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday to take up a new cause -- advocating for veterans affected by burn pits. Today, the comedian held a press conference outside Capital Hill to honor servicemen and women.

"Welcome to another exciting episode of 'When is America going to start acting like the great country we keep telling ourselves we are?'" Stewart said.

Stewart appeared alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., 9/11 first responder advocate John Feal, former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin as well as veterans affected by burn pits. The group presented new legislation on the issue.

Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act of 2020 was drafted as a bill to benefit service members. They would receive lifetime health care coverage if present at a burn site and the veteran suffered from cancer or any respiratory disease linked to carcinogenic toxins.

Stewart has been advocating for the 9/11 victims' compensation fund for 15 years.

