In charge of the turkey for Thanksgiving this year? Don't worry, you got this -- as long as you know how to thaw the bird properly.

According to a 2021 survey, half of Americans plan to buy their turkeys in frozen form. Additionally, 49 percent of the survey's respondents said they they felt "intimidated" to cook a turkey, citing fears that it will turn out dry and overcooked.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, thawing a frozen bird correctly can help to prevent food poisoning.

Butterball reports that a thawed turkey -- whether its whole bird or just whole turkey breasts -- must be kept in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below for up to four days before cooking. Additionally, there are two methods that can be used to make sure your turkey is fully thawed for the big day.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Whichever way you thaw, though, Butterball has a warning.

"Regardless of which turkey thawing method you choose, never thaw a turkey at room temperature," Butterball's website said. "You’re running low on time, try a Fresh Whole Turkey—they’re just as delicious and require little prep."

Additionally, the CDC notes that when a turkey stays out at room temperature for more than two hours, "It's temperature becomes unsafe even if the center is still frozen."

"Germs can grow rapidly in the 'danger zone' between 40°F and 140°F," the CDC said.

Ways to thaw a turkey

Butterball recommends thawing a turkey in one of two ways: either in the refrigerator, or in cold water. While refrigerator thawing is preferred, it requires more time, Butterball said.

On the other hand, cold water thawing takes less time, but requires more attention, according to Butterball.

Here's a breakdown of each of the suggested methods from Butterball:

Refrigerator thawing

Thaw turkey breast side up, in an unopened wrapper on a tray in the fridge (40 degrees F or below) Allow at least one day of thawing for every 4 lbs of turkey Keep turkey in the original wrapper and place on a tray Use turkey within four days after thawing

According to the CDC, your turkey should remain in the freezer until you are ready to being the thawing process. Additionally, "a turkey thawed in the refrigerator can remain in the refrigerator once it’s been thawed for 1 to 2 days before cooking."

Cold water thawing

Thaw turkey breast side down, in an unopened wrapper, with enough cold water to cover your turkey completely Change water every 30 minutes and if the turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate every 30 minutes to keep the turkey chilled You can expect 30 minutes of thawing per pound of turkey

If thawing in cold water, the CDC recommends placing the turkey in a leakproof plastic bag in the sink.

The bag will prevent the turkey juice from spreading in the kitchen," the CDC noted. "The bag also will prevent the turkey from absorbing water, which could make your cooked turkey runny." Additionally, the CDC said, a turkey thawed in cold water must be cooked immediately after thawing.