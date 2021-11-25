Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Travel Rush Returns: Airport Screenings Reach Pandemic High

The TSA said 2.3 million people passed through its checkpoints Wednesday, the highest volume since the low point of the coronavirus pandemic

Airports are busy again, and air travel is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Driven by pre-Thanksgiving travel, 2.3 million people passed through airport screenings Wednesday in what the Transportation Security Administration said was its busiest day since travel plummeted to coronavirus lows in April 2020.

That is more than double the 1.1 million people who went through TSA checkpoints a year earlier on the day before Thanksgiving, according to a TSA database.

It's also 12 percent below the number of travelers screened on the equivalent day in 2019, when TSA checkpoint workers saw 2.6 million people a few months before the pandemic.

