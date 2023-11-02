New Jersey

Texas man accused of killing wife at NJ hotel 

Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, is charged in the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Ivy Morris, investigators said

By David Chang

A Texas man is accused of shooting and killing his wife at a South Jersey hotel.

On Wednesday, around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Days Inn Hotel in Runnemede, New Jersey, for a reported carjacking and shooting. 

When police arrived, they were met by a man who said another man had fired a gun at him and then stolen his vehicle. Police then searched the hotel and found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Ivy Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Morris’ husband, Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, as the suspect in her murder. 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Burgess was arrested Wednesday at 6 a.m. on the 4400 block of City Avenue in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia Police SWAT Team. He is charged with first-degree murder. 

Burgess is currently in custody in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey. 

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 16 mins ago

74 Americans evacuated from Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

Florida 2 hours ago

Driver of ‘Booty Patrol' truck that resembled Border Patrol is cited in Florida

Officials continue to investigate and additional charges are pending. 

If you have any further information on the incident, call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-5105. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us