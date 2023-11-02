Texas man accused of killing wife at NJ hotel 

A Texas man is accused of shooting and killing his wife at a South Jersey hotel.

On Wednesday, around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Days Inn Hotel in Runnemede, New Jersey, for a reported carjacking and shooting.

When police arrived, they were met by a man who said another man had fired a gun at him and then stolen his vehicle. Police then searched the hotel and found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Ivy Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Morris’ husband, Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, as the suspect in her murder.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Burgess was arrested Wednesday at 6 a.m. on the 4400 block of City Avenue in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia Police SWAT Team. He is charged with first-degree murder.

At 6 AM today, @USMS_Philly, @PhillyPolice SWAT and Homicide detectives, and investigators from the NY/NJ RFTF arrested Steven Burgess, 38, in the 4400 block of City Avenue in Phila. Burgess was wanted for murder in relation to the shooting death of his wife in Runnemede, NJ. pic.twitter.com/Nz3HoQzUd0 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) November 2, 2023

Burgess is currently in custody in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey.

Officials continue to investigate and additional charges are pending.

If you have any further information on the incident, call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-5105.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.