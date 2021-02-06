Tennessee

Tennessee Man Shot, Killed After YouTube Video ‘Prank' Goes Wrong

Timothy Wilks, 20, was killed after he approached a group of people with butcher knives as part of a 'prank' robbery, police said

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Nashville business Friday night after a robbery "prank" for a YouTube channel went wrong, according to police.

When officers got to Urban Air in the city's Hermitage neighborhood about 9:20 p.m., they learned Timothy Wilks, 20, and a friend approached a group of people, including David Starnes Jr., with butcher knives as part of the prank.

Starnes, 23, told detectives he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks in self-defense, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Saturday in a statement.

