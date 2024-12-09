Auctions

Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with Ten Commandments to be auctioned

The tablet was unearthed during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913 and was at first not recognized as a historically significant artifact.

By The Associated Press

Ten Commandments tablet
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments, dating from 300 to 800 A.D., will be sold in New York this month, Sotheby's auction house said.

The 155-pound (52-kilogram) marble slab inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script will be auctioned on Dec. 18.

The tablet was unearthed during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913 and was at first not recognized as a historically significant artifact.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It was used as a paving stone at a local home until 1943 when it was sold to a scholar who grasped its significance, Sotheby's said.

The text inscribed on the slab follows the Biblical verses familiar to Christian and Jewish traditions but omits the third commandment against taking the name of the Lord in vain. It includes a new directive to worship on Mount Gerizim, a holy site specific to the Samaritans, Sotheby's said.

Sotheby's is estimating that the tablet will be auctioned for $1 million to $2 million.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Auctions
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us