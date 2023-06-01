Teens Charged After Pouring Cement in Toilets at North Carolina High School for Senior Prank

Multiple teenagers involved in a senior prank were charged after vandalizing a North Carolina high school bathroom by pouring cement into toilets.

Officers were sent to Walter M. Williams High School shortly before midnight on Thursday and arrived to see a group of juveniles fleeing the school, according to the Burlington Police Department. Officers later found eight toilets and six urinals inside the school filled with cement.

Benjamin Ouzts, Alex Solari, Ethan Clements, Cameron Cheek and Jacob Church - all of whom are 18-year-old males - were charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property, according to the police department. Two others under the age of 18 were referred to Youth Diversion.

The Alamance-Burlington School System released a statement saying the vandalism of the toilets and urinals resulted in more than $4,000 in damages. The school system said maintenance crews at multiple schools in the district were also cleaning up "overturned desks, lockers, graffiti, eggs, trash, and other acts of vandalism."

"Those responsible will be potentially charged and suspended," the statement said. "If they are seniors, they will not be allowed to participate in graduation."

The district said, earlier this school year, superintendent Dr. Dain Butler announced a zero-tolerance approach to misbehavior.

More than 80 students so far from Alamance-Burlington Schools will not be allowed to participate in upcoming graduation ceremonies, the district announced.

"Please know we do believe important milestones should be celebrated yet we do expect our students to do so in a respectful manner," the district said in a statement. "The disruption of learning, monetary costs to our District, extra burden on our facilities team and, at several campuses, the disregard for student safety simply cannot be tolerated. "