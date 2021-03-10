Coronavirus

Teenager, Arrested in Connection With Capitol Riot, Assaulted by Inmate

Bruno Cua, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, wants to be released from custody

Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Rioters broke windows and breached the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A teenager believed to be the youngest suspect arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot was punched by a fellow inmate and has tested positive for COVID-19, defense attorneys said Monday.

The suspect, Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, is asking to be released from the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma, where he has largely been in solitary confinement since he was arrested Feb. 5, defense attorney William Zapf said in court papers seeking his pretrial release.

"Mr. Cua was assaulted and then threatened by a fellow inmate over this past weekend," Zapf wrote. "We understand that the inmate struck Mr. Cua in the face with his open hand, injuring his nose, over the use of the phone, and then threatened him regarding the incident."

U.S. & World

coronavirus relief 2 hours ago

House Set to Vote on Virus Relief, Biden on Cusp of Triumph

coronavirus pandemic 21 mins ago

After Pandemic Year, Weary World Looks Back — and Forward

On Saturday, a COVID-19 test for Cua came back positive, Zapf said. His attorneys argued that he is ready to safely self-quarantine, perhaps at a hotel, if he is released.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusOklahomaUS Capitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us