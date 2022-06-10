TikTok Star Found Dead in Los Angeles at 19

Authorities on Friday confirmed 19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Burbank, California.

Noriega was found about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in a mall parking lot in the 500 block of North First Street, near the 5 Freeway, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner's office, told City News Service.

Ardalani said Noriega's cause of death is being deferred. The cause of death was unclear, and the case is still under investigation.

Noriega has about 1.9 million followers on TikTok, and hours before he was pronounced dead, he posted a video of himself lying in bed with the caption “Who else b thinking they gon (die) young af.”