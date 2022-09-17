Montville

Teen, Woman Struck and Killed on I-395 in Montville, Conn.

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Two people have died after they were both struck by a vehicle on Interstate 395 in Montville on Friday night.

State police said a Lexus was disabled in the right shoulder of the highway and a Buick was parked in front of it.

Around 11:20 p.m., investigators said a Volkswagen traveling northbound in the right lane crossed over the white fog line into the right shoulder and hit the Lexus and the Buick.

Troopers said the Volkswagen also struck two pedestrians and then the metal guardrail before ending up in the right shoulder.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the Volkswagen hit the Lexus, state police said it hit the Buick in front of it and then hit both of the pedestrians.

According to state police, the two pedestrians have been identified as 17-year-old Tyshon Ozzie Harper, of Norwich, and 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski, of Norwich. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

U.S. & World

Arkansas 4 hours ago

Arkansas Man Amputates His Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter, Officials Say

Russia-Ukraine War 8 hours ago

Putin Vows to Press Attack on Ukraine; Courts India, China

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Meakem at Troop E at (860) 848-6500.

This article tagged under:

Montville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us