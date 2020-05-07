Teen Wanted for Allegedly Killing Brother, Stabbing Father in Florida Keys: PD

Officers are searching for a teen they say fatally stabbed his brother and also injured his father during an early morning incident in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the incident took place in Islamorada just after 6 a.m., when 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger allegedly stabbed both his 14-year-old brother as well as his father, 43-year-old Ariel Poholek, at their home.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while Poholek was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not released any details on what led Weisberger to the incident, but deputies are searching for the teen in both Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.

Weisberger is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.