Teen Killed, Man Wounded in NJ Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

What to Know A teenager is dead and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in the parking lot of a Burlington County, New Jersey, Walmart.

The gunfire took place just before 11 p.m. Thursday outside the store on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and pronounced dead after being taken to Cooper University Hospital. A 44-year-old man who was wounded was listed in stable condition.

Gunfire in the parking lot of a New Jersey Walmart claimed the life of a teenager and left a man hospitalized Thursday night.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and died after being rushed to Cooper University Hospital, while a 44-year-old man was wounded and listed in stable condition at the same hospital, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.

The shots rang out shortly before 11 p.m. outside the Walmart Supercenter on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township, Burlington County. The store closes at 11 p.m. and investigators said no one inside was involved.

Police were focusing their investigation on two cars parked just a few feet apart. One of the vehicles, a Toyota sedan, had its passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in its rear window.

Police were reviewing surveillance footage as they searched for a suspect, and the investigation was ongoing throughout Friday morning as several evidence markers were laid out on the ground.

This is at least the second deadly shooting outside a Philadelphia region Walmart this year. Back in February two people died at a shooting outside a Lehigh Valley store.