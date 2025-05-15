The owner of an ice cream shop in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was busted for indecent assault after allegedly touching a teen employee who was working in the shop.

Police said the owner of the Dairy Queen in Richboro tried to cover up the crime by deleting security video, but the surveillance was recovered and caught the entire interaction.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn told NBC Philadelphia that detectives went through a long process of recovering the deleted video tape and the footage backs up the victim and witnesses who were inside the store.

"I want to first praise the 15-year-old victim in this case. Here she was employed at Dairy Queen and excited to work the first day of spring when they give out their free ice cream, and knew it would be a long shift, and she was brought in the back by the owner and led to believe she was being disciplined, but also up for promotion, and that was the tactic he used so that he could victimize her," D.A. Schorn said.

A 15-year-old girl was working, along with many other teenagers, on the first day of spring when the owner of the Dairy Queen, Parthkumar Patel, assaulted her as the store was closing for the night, police said.

According to court documents, two managers at the DQ saw the girl leave the office and said they thought she looked upset.

When they went into the office, Patel was gone. That was when they tried to look back at the surveillance and noticed that the moments between the girl and Patel alone were deleted.

Those two managers became crucial to investigators in this case.

“We are deeply concerned by these allegations and the related charges, and we are committed to providing safe environments in our restaurants for consumers and franchise owners’ employees," a spokesperson for the American Dairy Queen Corporation wrote in a statement. “The Richboro, Pennsylvania location at 922 Second Street Pike is temporarily closed. The future of this franchised restaurant is under evaluation."

Crews with NBC Philadelphia went to Patel's Montgomery County house looking for comment, but the man who answered the door said that Patel wasn't there.

On Thursday, customers tried to get food and ice cream at the Richboro Dairy Queen store but found the doors locked despite the posted hours saying that the store is open.

"Kids usually wait on me, teenagers, and I usually get a chocolate cone," one customer named Dennis said. "I don't think I'll come here again."

D.A. Schorn said that more teens will be entering the workforce this summer and urges parents to talk with their kids. There are safe places to report incidents like this.