Teen Hit By Car in East Windsor, Conn. Dies, Driver Arrested

A 14-year-old girl hit by a car in East Windsor Sunday has died, according to police.

The girl was walking along North Road, also known as Route 140, around 3:15 p.m. when she was hit.

Police said before the crash, they had received several 911 calls about the car driving erratically on I-91 and then off the highway in East Windsor. One person told police the car had gone through a red light at the intersection of Bridge Street and Prospect Hill Road just before hitting the girl.

The teen was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and was placed on life support. The girl, who was an Enfield High School student, later died at the hospital, police said.

Officers interviewed the driver, 37-year-old Jesse Robert Pincince, of Ellington, who told them he had been texting while driving and didn't see the girl walking along the side of the road, according to police.

Police also used an expert to determine Pincince had a medical condition that impacted his ability to drive a car, East Windsor police said.

Pincince is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, misconduct with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld electronic device, and violating traffic control signals.

He was held on $350,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court Monday morning.