Teen, His Grandpa Accused of Manufacturing AR-15 Assault Rifles in Conn.

A teenager and his grandfather are accused of manufacturing AR-15 assault rifles in East Hampton and both have been arrested.

Police were contacted by a concerned citizen on Monday who reported she had learned over the weekend about an adult in town manufacturing illegal AR-15 assault rifles.

During the investigation, authorities said they identified the suspect as 18-year-old Clayton Hobby. Police said they later learned Hobby was being helped by his grandfather, 64-year-old Kerry Schunk.

While on scene, officers said they found and sized multiple "ghost gun" AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly, including one that was converted to shoot fully automatic.

Investigators said they also found three "ghost gun" polymer handguns, 15 high-capacity magazines and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Hobby is facing charges including possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of ammunition, manufacture of a machine gun, possession of high capacity magazines and risk of injury. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Schunk is facing charges including conspiracy to commit criminal possession of an assault weapon, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun, conspiracy to commit possession of high capacity magazines and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $100,000 bond.