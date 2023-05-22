jersey shore

Teen Girl Likely Bitten by Shark at Jersey Shore

A 15-year-old girl from Chester County was bitten while surfing in Stone Harbor on Sunday. Officials said her injuries are "consistent" with a shark bite

By Hayden Mitman

Injuries that a teen surfer suffered over the weekend in the waters off of Stone Harbor, New Jersey, were confirmed to have likely been from a shark attack.

Officials said the incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, when first responders reacted to a call along the beach at 109th Street, after Maggie Drozdowski, 15, of Exton, reportedly sustained injuries from a shark attack while she was surfing.

Drozdowski spoke with NBC10's Deanna Durante about the incident.

Law enforcement officials said that Drozdowski sustained several lacerations to her left foot and calf.

She received onsite treatment and was given six stitches at a nearby hospital to treat her wounds, officials said.

On Monday, officials said that Drozdowski's injuries were "consistant with those typically associated with a shark of unknown size and type."

However, officials said an investigation between police and local marine life experts is still underway.

At this time, no restrictions on beach activities are planned, officials said.

But, officials in Stone Harbor did warn beach goers to be cautious, even though, the odds of being the victim of a shark attack are low -- just one in about 11.5 million, officials claimed.

“Stone Harbor remains a beloved and popular destination for beachgoers from near and far. The local police and fire departments are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists. They are taking appropriate measures to thoroughly assess the situation and provide necessary updates to the public," Stone Harbor Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour said, in a statement.

