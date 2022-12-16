Bedrooms aren’t just a place to sleep. When designed right, they’re a functional space where you can go to relax, retreat and even find inspiration. But great spaces don’t just happen by accident. So when the George Oliphant and the George to the Rescue crew met Peyton Triano–the 14-year-old founder of Eat Sweet, a baking business designed to donate food to families in need–they knew they needed to create a space that was as inspirational as she is.

There was just one problem. Clutter. Peyton Triano and her sister both had bedrooms that suffered from a serious lack of organization.

Read on to see how the GTTR team transformed their bedrooms in three steps that you can try at home.

Step 1: Organize your closets like a pro

Few things in life can kill productivity like disorganization and clutter. So when George and his crew began Peyton’s room makeover, they knew they needed to start with the closets. To get Peyton’s space in order, they called in the pros at California Closets.

But you don’t need custom inserts to create a Pinterest-worthy closet. Just start with this tip from Butter & Velvet home designer Michealine Fernandez who helped with the Triano’s room transformation.

“Start with three piles. One to donate, one to throw away. One to keep.”

Step 2: Carve out space for inspiration

While George and his crew were hard at work, he took the opportunity to introduce Peyton to another inspirational baker and entrepreneur, Christina Tosi of Milkbar.

George and his crew framed Peyton’s closet with inspirational word art and built a desk nook that featured a closeup shot of Peyton and Christina.

Step 3: Get creative with color

Finally, the team at Butter and Velvet opted for “quiet whites and pinks” as the basis for Peyton’s bedroom. Color can create a mood, and at the end of the day, a bedroom is where you sleep.

