Teen accidentally shot self in head while playing with unsecured gun in Conn. home: PD

A teenager remains in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head while playing with an unsecured gun while home alone in Watertown over the weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Hadley Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of a 14-year-old male who had fallen down a set of stairs and was bleeding from his head. The teen had been home alone before his grandmother came home and called 911.

When police arrived to the home, they said they found the teen on the first floor of the home. He was bleeding heavily from an injury to his head. He was conscious, but incoherent.

The teen was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition. He was later transported by LifeStar to Connecticut Children's. His condition is currently listed as critical, but stable.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to police, officers followed a blood trail up the stairs and into a bedroom used by adults in the family. Authorities said a significant amount of blood was found in the bedroom, along with an empty holster for a revolver.

Investigators said the boy accessed an unsecured .22 caliber revolver from within the home while he was home alone. While playing with the gun, a shot was discharged and it hit him in the head. The discharge appears to be accidental.

After the incident, a search warrant was sought for the home. On Saturday evening, the search warrant was executed and authorities said they found approximately 23 guns in the home, many of which were unsecured.

It's unclear who the guns belong to. No charges are being filed so far.

The Watertown Police Department, the Department of Children and Families and the Waterbury States Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

Police are reminding every gun owner to secure their guns in accordance with state law. "The Watertown/Oakville community is heartbroken by this preventable tragedy. We are praying for a speedy, full recovery for our young resident," Watertown police said in part in a statement on Monday.