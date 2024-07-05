Retail

Target to stop accepting personal checks as form of payment

The move comes following other recent changes Target has made, including adding limitations to the retailer's self-checkout policy

By Francie Swidler

A Target store.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Target is making a major change to how customers pay for goods at the store.

Starting this month, the Minnesota-based retailer says it will no longer accept personal checks as a form of payment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago.

The move was made due to "extremely low volumes," the spokesperson said, adding that the retailer has taken "several measures" to notify customers in advance.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The change will go into effect July 15, several days after Target's popular Circle Week event.

According to the spokesperson, Target accepts several forms of payment, including Target Circle Cards, cash, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT, credit and debit cards, and buy now-pay later services.

The move comes following other recent changes Target has made, including adding limitations to the retailer's self-checkout policy.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Retail
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us