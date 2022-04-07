Tamara Lynn ‘Sunny' Sytch, Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer, Involved in Fatal Florida Crash

Pro wrestling Hall of Fame member Tamara Lynn “Sunny” Sytch was involved in a fatal, three-car crash in Florida and police are investigating her for possible "impairment," authorities said.

Sytch, 49, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when she rear-ended a Kia that was stopped at a traffic signal, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The incident happened on North Yonge Street in the city of Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach, at 8:28 p.m. on March 25.

The Kia's driver, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, 75, died from his injuries, authorities said.

The impact caused Lasseter's car to strike a third vehicle, causing injuries to the GMC Yukon's 46-year-old driver and a passenger, but they didn't need to be hospitalized, police said.

Sytch was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center "and later released after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment," according to the police statement.

