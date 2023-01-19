T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data of 37 Million Customers

U.S. carrier T-Mobile said Wednesday that a hacker obtained a trove of personal data belonging to around 37 million customers.

According to an SEC filing, the stolen files were taken out of a single entry point serving customer data.

The stolen info included some customer information such as names, billing addresses, emails, and phone numbers, T-Mobile said in the filing.

"Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time, and there is currently no evidence that the bad actor was able to breach or compromise our systems or our network," T-Mobile said.

T-Mobile added that customer accounts and finances were not exposed.

Wednesday's breach represents the eight-time T-Mobile has been hacked. In July 2022, the carrier was forced to pay $350 million in a settlement to resolve allegations its negligence led to a 2021 data breach.