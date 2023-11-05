Suspicious death under investigation in Bridgeport, Conn.

A woman was found dead in a parking lot in Bridgeport on Friday and her death is being investigated as suspicious.

Dispatchers received a report of a body found in the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue on Friday around 4:10 p.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a woman in a back parking lot near a dumpster. Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead.

The woman has not been identified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.

Police said her death is being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or through the police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

