Neighbors rushed in to douse the flames after fireworks tossed out of cars exploded in a 94-year-old woman's front lawn and nearly burned down her home.

Surveillance video captured two vehicles driving past Yvonne Spodora’s home in Brooklawn, New Jersey, around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The video then shows a set of fireworks being thrown out of the passenger windows of each car, setting off an explosion in front of the home.

A 94-year-old great-grandmother says she’s lucky to be alive after people rolled-up in two cars and threw fireworks at her house which caused a small fire. Hear from a neighbor who came to the rescue starting at 4pm. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/3iHSAR2MnT — Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) February 19, 2020

Spodora, who uses a walker, told NBC10 she was in bed at the time of the explosion and decided to ignore the sound of fireworks outside her front door.

“You don’t get up for every little thing and for me, my muscles are so stiff, it’s hard for me,” Spodora said.

Several neighbors, including Chuck Thompson, raced to put out the flames following the explosion.

“I’m glad we were there,” Thompson said. “I ran around the one side. He ran around the other. I put it out with dirt. When I ran out I was in shorts and a t-shirt."

No one was hurt during the explosion. Spodora said she was thankful her neighbors helped save her and the house her family built more than 60 years ago.

“I was amazed,” she said. “I said my house could’ve went up if neighbors didn’t call police and somebody put it out.”

Police described the suspects’ vehicles as a dark-colored Dodge Charger and either a Grand Marquis or Crown Vic. Spodora said she didn’t know anyone who would want to harm her.

“I don’t bother nobody,” she said. “I don’t even go out of the house.”

“I don’t bother nobody. I don’t even go out of the house!” A 94-year old great-grandmother can’t understand who would throw fireworks at her Brooklawn home. It started a fire that neighbors raced to put-out. Hear from her and her hero neighbor starting at 4pm. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/U9S6BE9G82 — Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) February 19, 2020

Police don’t believe she was specifically targeted.

“There’s no motive against her,” Brooklawn Police Investigator Raymond McKenney said. “I think they were just being stupid, shooting fireworks out of a window. I don’t know what they thought they were going to get out of that.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call Inv. McKinney at 856-456-0750 ext. 171 or email him at rmckenney@brooklawnpolice.com.