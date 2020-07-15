BITCOIN

Biden, Gates: Bitcoin Scam Breaches Some of World's Most Prominent Twitter Accounts

Gates is the world's second-wealthiest person

Getty Images

The Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and many other high-profile people and companies became pawns Wednesday in one of the most visible cyberscams in the internet's history.

Suspected bitcoin scammers grabbed control of accounts belonging to the rich and famous for more than two hours during the afternoon and tricked at least a few hundred people into transferring the cryptocurrency.

A tweet typical of the attack sent from the account of Bill Gates, the software mogul who is the world's second-wealthiest person, promised to double all payments sent to his Bitcoin address for the next 30 minutes.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 15 hours ago

US Virus Updates: McConnell Has ‘Total' Confidence in Fauci; Tx. Sets Record for Cases

Donald Trump 39 mins ago

Trump Reins in Major Environmental Law to Speed Big Projects

Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela said the company was looking into the issue

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

BITCOINElon MuskBill Gateshackers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us